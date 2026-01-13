Left Menu

Strengthening Global Ties: Jaishankar and Rubio Discuss Strategic Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a call focusing on Indo-US cooperation in trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense. This conversation follows efforts to advance a bilateral trade deal, amid tensions from tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:37 IST
Strengthening Global Ties: Jaishankar and Rubio Discuss Strategic Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday. Their dialogue focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense sectors.

The discussion is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Indo-US ties, which experienced a strain after former President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on Indian goods. Despite multiple negotiation rounds, a comprehensive trade agreement remains elusive, primarily due to US demands to liberalize India's farm and dairy sectors.

The conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio also coincided with Trump's announcement of new tariffs on countries trading with Iran. Indian government sources indicated this would minimally impact India, given the modest trade volume with Iran, amounting to $1.6 billion last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

 Global
2
Dangerous Trend: Fatal Crashes Linked to Illegally Imported Airbags

Dangerous Trend: Fatal Crashes Linked to Illegally Imported Airbags

 United States
3
Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

 United States
4
U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026