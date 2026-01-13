Strengthening Global Ties: Jaishankar and Rubio Discuss Strategic Cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a call focusing on Indo-US cooperation in trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense. This conversation follows efforts to advance a bilateral trade deal, amid tensions from tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday. Their dialogue focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defense sectors.
The discussion is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Indo-US ties, which experienced a strain after former President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on Indian goods. Despite multiple negotiation rounds, a comprehensive trade agreement remains elusive, primarily due to US demands to liberalize India's farm and dairy sectors.
The conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio also coincided with Trump's announcement of new tariffs on countries trading with Iran. Indian government sources indicated this would minimally impact India, given the modest trade volume with Iran, amounting to $1.6 billion last year.
