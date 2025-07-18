Tragic Road Mishap Claims Lives in Maharashtra

In a devastating turn of events in Sillod tehsil, Maharashtra, a road accident claimed the lives of Gopal Chandanse and his two young children. The family was traveling to their village when their motorbike was struck by a truck on Friday afternoon.

The tragic incident unfolded near Aland village around 3.30 pm, as the truck, heading towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, collided with their two-wheeler. Gopal's wife, Meenabai, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the driver and determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)