Tragic Road Mishap Claims Lives in Maharashtra
A tragic road accident in Sillod tehsil, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of Gopal Chandanse and his two children when their motorbike was hit by a truck. The incident occurred near Aland village, leaving Gopal's wife injured. Authorities are investigating as the truck driver fled the scene.
In a devastating turn of events in Sillod tehsil, Maharashtra, a road accident claimed the lives of Gopal Chandanse and his two young children. The family was traveling to their village when their motorbike was struck by a truck on Friday afternoon.
The tragic incident unfolded near Aland village around 3.30 pm, as the truck, heading towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, collided with their two-wheeler. Gopal's wife, Meenabai, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the driver and determine the cause of the accident.
