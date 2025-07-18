Left Menu

Tragic Road Mishap Claims Lives in Maharashtra

A tragic road accident in Sillod tehsil, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of Gopal Chandanse and his two children when their motorbike was hit by a truck. The incident occurred near Aland village, leaving Gopal's wife injured. Authorities are investigating as the truck driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:51 IST
Tragic Road Mishap Claims Lives in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events in Sillod tehsil, Maharashtra, a road accident claimed the lives of Gopal Chandanse and his two young children. The family was traveling to their village when their motorbike was struck by a truck on Friday afternoon.

The tragic incident unfolded near Aland village around 3.30 pm, as the truck, heading towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, collided with their two-wheeler. Gopal's wife, Meenabai, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the driver and determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025