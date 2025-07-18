Left Menu

Reliance Industries Reports Record Profits Amid Consumer Business Surge

Reliance Industries, India's leading company, reported a record quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for April-June 2025, marking a 78.3% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by strong performance in consumer businesses, particularly retail and telecom, while oil refining and petrochemicals saw a slight decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:18 IST
Reliance Industries Reports Record Profits Amid Consumer Business Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India, announced its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 26,994 crore for the April-June quarter, showing a substantial 78.3% growth over the same period last year. The rise was largely driven by impressive gains in the consumer sectors of the conglomerate.

Under the leadership of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the oil-to-telecom giant reported a consolidated net profit, attributing Rs 26,994 crore, or Rs 19.95 per share, compared to Rs 15,138 crore in the comparable quarter a year ago. The profit stood at 39% higher than the previous quarter's Rs 19,407 crore.

The firm's robust performance in the consumer arena was underscored by Jio's expanding subscriber base and a steady retail output fueled by increased foot traffic at its broadened store network. However, the O2C business faced a 1.5% Y-o-Y revenue decline due to reduced crude prices and planned operational shutdowns.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025