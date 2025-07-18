Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Motorcyclist Dies in Delhi Cantonment Accident

A 37-year-old motorcyclist, Manoj Singh, was killed when a Haryana Roadways bus hit his vehicle on National Highway 48 in Delhi Cantonment. The accused driver, Mahabir from Haryana, was apprehended, and legal proceedings have commenced.

Updated: 18-07-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:23 IST
  India

In a tragic incident on National Highway 48, a 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike was struck by a Haryana Roadways bus. The victim was identified as Manoj Singh, from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The fatal accident occurred near GGR-PDR, between Gurugram and Dhaula Kuan, at around 5 pm on July 12. Singh was pronounced dead at a hospital. The incident has resulted in the registration of a case under Sections 281 and 106 (1) of the BNS at Delhi Cantonment Police Station.

The bus driver, identified as Mahabir, aged 44, from Hanumangarh, Haryana, was promptly arrested and the bus impounded. Legal action is underway as authorities investigate the circumstances of the accident.

