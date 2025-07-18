Tragic Collision: Motorcyclist Dies in Delhi Cantonment Accident

In a tragic incident on National Highway 48, a 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike was struck by a Haryana Roadways bus. The victim was identified as Manoj Singh, from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The fatal accident occurred near GGR-PDR, between Gurugram and Dhaula Kuan, at around 5 pm on July 12. Singh was pronounced dead at a hospital. The incident has resulted in the registration of a case under Sections 281 and 106 (1) of the BNS at Delhi Cantonment Police Station.

The bus driver, identified as Mahabir, aged 44, from Hanumangarh, Haryana, was promptly arrested and the bus impounded. Legal action is underway as authorities investigate the circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)