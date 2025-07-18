Bank Officer's Tragic Demise in Baramati: A Case of Overwhelming Work Pressure

In a tragic turn of events, a senior official of a nationalized bank in Maharashtra's Pune district allegedly ended his life, citing work pressure as the cause for his extreme step, police confirmed on Friday.

Shivshankar Mitra, in his late 40s, was found hanging inside the bank premises late Thursday night. He had been serving his notice period after resigning from his position as chief manager due to health concerns and workload stress.

The incident, which was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras, unfolded when Mitra requested his colleagues to leave the bank after working hours, a colleague mentioned. He subsequently asked a colleague to bring a rope and, reportedly at around 10 PM, committed suicide. Mitra's wife, concerned after he did not return home, alerted the bank staff, eventually leading to the discovery of his body. A note found at the scene attributed his drastic decision to work pressure, though he did not blame anyone specifically. Investigations are ongoing as police piece together the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)