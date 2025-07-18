American Express Defies Competition With Strong Q2 Profits

American Express reported second-quarter profits exceeding Wall Street estimates, driven by strong spending from its affluent cardholders. Despite a competitive landscape, executives emphasized the company's strong position, highlighting its targeted acquisitions and premium offerings.

Executives maintained confidence despite Citigroup's plan to introduce a high-end card, with CFO Christophe Le Caillec stating, "Bring it on." The company has relied on exclusive perks to secure customer loyalty, a strategy difficult for rivals to replicate.

AmEx's Q2 earnings reflect stable consumer spending in uncertain economic times. The firm reported a 9% revenue increase and plans significant updates to its Platinum cards. With a forecast of robust growth, analysts advise investors to consider AmEx stock due to its market valuation.