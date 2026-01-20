Empowering Youth for a Developed India: Scouts and Guides Lead the Way

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik urged the youth to prioritize discipline and service if India is to achieve its vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. Speaking at the 23rd Rajya Puraskar ceremony for the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Lok Bhavan, the governor highlighted the crucial role young people play in shaping the nation's future strength and character.

Governor Parnaik congratulated the award winners and expressed confidence in their ability to inspire peers. He encouraged them to aim for the Rashtrapati Puraskar, the highest honor in the Scouts and Guides movement, emphasizing the impact of character-building, service, and leadership in nation-building.

In his speech, Parnaik advised youth to balance tradition and technology and stressed physical and mental fitness. He encouraged involvement in outdoor activities, regular yoga practice, and positive adaptation to challenges. The governor also called on Scouts and Guides to serve as active volunteers in hygiene, sanitation, health, environmental protection, and anti-drug efforts statewide.

