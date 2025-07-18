BEML Secures Major MoD Bulldozer Order, Boosting 'Make in India' Drive

In a significant boost to India's 'Make in India' initiative, BEML Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, announced on Friday that it has won a government contract valued at Rs 185.65 crore. The order involves supplying 79 units of its flagship Power Angling & Tilting (PAT) bulldozers to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

This latest order comes on the heels of BEML's successful fulfillment of a prior contract for 66 bulldozers, all delivered within the agreed timeline. It underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, indigenously developed machinery to India's armed forces.

According to Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director of BEML Ltd, the order reaffirms the company's dedication to the 'Make in India' initiative. BEML operates under the Ministry of Defence's administrative control, focusing on sectors such as construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.