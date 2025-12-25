Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prominent leaders gathered at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to honor his 101st birth anniversary. Remembered for his contributions to India's development and governance, Vajpayee's legacy inspires nationwide commemorations. He championed economic growth, women's empowerment, and social equality throughout his distinguished career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:23 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary. The ceremony at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee's memorial, saw leaders reflecting on his immense contribution to India's growth.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Vajpayee's lifetime dedication to public service, calling him a guiding light for the nation's development. Leaders across the country participated in events honoring Vajpayee, who is celebrated for his contributions to good governance and economic transformation, including making India a nuclear power.

Vajpayee's career spanned over four decades, during which he championed democratic ideals and social equality. His impactful leadership as Prime Minister saw significant strides in infrastructure, telecom, and national highways. Vajpayee's legacy continues to inspire as the government observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day.

