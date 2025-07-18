AfDB Approves $9.44M Grant to Boost Climate-Smart Rice Farming in West Africa

In a landmark move to combat food insecurity and climate vulnerability in West Africa, the Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF)—the concessional arm of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group—has approved a $9.44 million grant to the Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice). The funding will support the REWARD-Adaptation Project, a major initiative aimed at building climate-resilient rice value chains across 13 West African countries.

The grant, approved on 17 July 2025, comes from the ADF’s Climate Action Window, a financing mechanism dedicated to helping African countries respond to climate change by increasing their adaptive capacity and transitioning toward low-carbon development.

Countries to Benefit

The project will directly benefit rice producers and processors in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo—many of which are among the most vulnerable to climate shocks and food system disruptions on the continent.

Project Overview: Building Resilience from Farm to Market

The initiative is part of the broader Regional Resilient Rice Value Chains Development Project in West Africa (REWARD), with this particular adaptation-focused component known as REWARD-Adaptation. The strategy of REWARD-Adaptation is clear: reduce vulnerability, enhance resilience, and lower greenhouse gas emissions along the entire rice value chain—from production to processing to marketing.

According to Marwan Ladki, Senior Irrigation Engineer at the African Development Bank and project lead, “The strategy for this project is to reduce the vulnerability and strengthen the resilience of rice value chains, from production to processing and marketing, while lowering greenhouse gas emissions through the dissemination and adoption of climate-smart practices and technologies.”

Key Project Components and Targets

The grant will fund several high-impact interventions across the participating countries, with a strong emphasis on climate-smart agriculture (CSA) and inclusivity:

1. Distribution of Climate-Resilient Rice Seeds

11,000 farmers will receive seeds adapted to extreme weather conditions such as drought, flood, and salinity.

Among the beneficiaries, 4,950 will be women, and 6,600 will be young farmers, ensuring inclusive growth and gender equity.

2. Farmer and Processor Training

A total of 12,600 rice producers and processors will receive training in CSA techniques, post-harvest handling, sustainable land use, and value-added processing.

3. Support for SMEs and Agribusinesses

65 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the rice value chain will be supported with modern equipment and improved access to business development services and networks.

4. Access to Climate Services and Early Warning Systems

Up to 2 million people will be reached via digital platforms and radio broadcasts , disseminating timely climate and weather information to enhance farming decisions.

The project will deploy four automatic weather stations in each participating country, boosting local climate monitoring capacity and spatial coverage.

5. Employment Creation

The initiative is expected to create 47,000 jobs , including: 8,000 permanent positions 39,000 seasonal employment opportunities



This boost in employment is expected to uplift rural economies and enhance livelihoods, especially among youth and women.

Aligning with Regional Development and Climate Goals

The REWARD-Adaptation project is closely aligned with the AfDB’s strategic priorities, particularly the High 5s—including “Feed Africa,” “Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa,” and “Build Resilience to Climate Change.” It also supports multiple regional and global frameworks, including:

The African Union’s Agenda 2063

The Paris Agreement on Climate Change

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 13 (Climate Action)

AfricaRice’s Role

As the lead technical implementing agency, AfricaRice—a pan-African research organization headquartered in Côte d'Ivoire—will oversee the rollout of technologies, farmer engagement, seed dissemination, and partnerships with local governments and NGOs to ensure that the project is embedded within national agricultural strategies.

Broader Context: Rice in West Africa’s Food Security Agenda

Rice is a staple food for millions in West Africa and a critical component of food security strategies. However, regional production has been severely impacted by climate variability, poor infrastructure, and low adoption of improved technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing global supply disruptions have only amplified the urgency of building resilient and self-sufficient rice supply chains.

The REWARD-Adaptation project will help address these challenges by:

Improving local seed systems

Reducing post-harvest losses

Enhancing climate preparedness at the grassroots level

A Step Toward Food and Climate Resilience

This $9.44 million investment by the AfDB’s African Development Fund through its Climate Action Window represents a strategic and timely intervention in the fight against hunger, poverty, and climate change in West Africa. By empowering farmers, enhancing infrastructure, and integrating modern technologies, the REWARD-Adaptation project is poised to make a transformational impact on rice value chains and the lives of millions across the region.