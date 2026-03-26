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India's Carbon Emissions Hit Slowest Growth in Two Decades

In 2025, India's carbon dioxide emissions increased at the slowest rate in over two decades, influenced by record clean-energy growth and reduced demand for electricity. This marks a significant shift from rapid growth rates of previous years, with notable declines in fossil-fuel imports and power-sector emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:20 IST
India's Carbon Emissions Hit Slowest Growth in Two Decades
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India witnessed a remarkable slowdown in carbon dioxide emissions growth in 2025, marking the slowest rate in more than two decades, reveals a study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The research indicates emissions grew by merely 0.7% for the year.

Contributing to this decline, the power sector emissions reduced by 3.8%, driven by an unprecedented rise in clean energy and a drop in electricity demand. A significant reduction in imported coal consumption, which fell by 20%, further supported these figures, as new clean energy capacities were developed.

Despite these promising trends, challenges loom as India plans significant expansions in coal power and related industries. The future trajectory of India's emissions remains uncertain, hinging on balancing clean energy growth and fossil fuel reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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