Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Accident in Andhra Pradesh

A tragic road accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, involved a private bus and a tipper, resulting in 13 deaths and injuries to 22 others. Government officials have announced compensation and are conducting investigations to determine the cause, while expressing condolences to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:25 IST
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Accident in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, led to the deaths of thirteen individuals and injuries to twenty-two others. The collision occurred between a private bus and a tipper truck, causing a fire to break out.

Initial reports from police and officials suggested higher fatalities, but an official statement confirmed thirteen deaths. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences, extending aid to the affected families. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy have also vowed support and compensation.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause. Early assessments suggest the bus moved into the wrong lane. The state government ensures ongoing rescue efforts and medical care for the injured.

TRENDING

1
Forest Guard's Valor: Anita Chaudhary Wins Machhli National Award

Forest Guard's Valor: Anita Chaudhary Wins Machhli National Award

 India
2
Parents Fight for Justice and Change: A Battle Against Misrule

Parents Fight for Justice and Change: A Battle Against Misrule

 India
3
The Shifting Glitter: Gold's Roller-Coaster Ride Amid Global Turbulence

The Shifting Glitter: Gold's Roller-Coaster Ride Amid Global Turbulence

 Global
4
RoboSense Achieves Record Profit in 2025 with Robotics Dominance

RoboSense Achieves Record Profit in 2025 with Robotics Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026