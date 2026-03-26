Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Accident in Andhra Pradesh

A horrific accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, led to the deaths of thirteen individuals and injuries to twenty-two others. The collision occurred between a private bus and a tipper truck, causing a fire to break out.

Initial reports from police and officials suggested higher fatalities, but an official statement confirmed thirteen deaths. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences, extending aid to the affected families. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy have also vowed support and compensation.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause. Early assessments suggest the bus moved into the wrong lane. The state government ensures ongoing rescue efforts and medical care for the injured.