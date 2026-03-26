Swift Containment Measures and Strict Surveillance Curb Avian Influenza Outbreak in Chhattisgarh

An outbreak of avian influenza at a state-run poultry farm in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has prompted rapid containment measures by authorities. The Bilaspur Veterinary Department swiftly culled over 22,000 birds and destroyed thousands of eggs and poultry feed to prevent the spread.

A comprehensive surveillance system has been implemented, including a control room at the district collectorate for around-the-clock monitoring. Health monitoring of farm workers continues, with antiviral treatments ready if human infections emerge. Movement within the infected region is strictly controlled to enhance containment efforts.

Officials urge residents to stay informed but calm, advising vigilance and cooperation. No human cases have been reported, and authorities are continuously monitoring poultry sale centers throughout the district to prevent further outbreaks.