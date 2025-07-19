AFCOM Expands Reach with New Cargo Route to Vietnam

AFCOM Holdings Limited, a major player in the air cargo transportation sector, has announced the launch of a new international cargo route to Hanoi, Vietnam, starting July 2025. This strategic expansion is set to bolster AFCOM's growing global presence while enhancing its logistics solutions across Asia.

In conjunction with this expansion, AFCOM has entered into an interline agreement with Viet Jet, a notable Vietnamese airline. This collaboration aims to streamline cargo connectivity, linking India with South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong through Vietnam. This route is part of AFCOM's strategy to access rapidly growing trade lanes and prominent markets in the region.

Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman and Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings Limited, emphasized the significance of this expansion in ensuring faster access to key trade routes and providing value-driven cargo solutions. The partnership with Viet Jet is poised to facilitate improved transit times and cross-border accessibility, ultimately enhancing service efficiency in the Asian market.