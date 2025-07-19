Left Menu

Railway Ministry Enforces Vendor Identity Cards to Combat Illegal Selling

The Railway Ministry has mandated standardized identification cards for vendors to curb unauthorized vending in trains and at stations. These measures aim to prevent the sale of adulterated food posing health risks to passengers. All zones must implement these identity cards immediately to ensure vendor legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:16 IST
The Railway Ministry has introduced new measures to curb illegal vending on trains and at stations. A standardized format for vendor identification cards is to be implemented across all railway zones immediately.

Unauthorized vendors have been a persistent issue, selling adulterated food that threatens passenger health. The Railway Board's July 17 directive addressed all zones, emphasizing the need to restrict unauthorized vending promptly.

Authorized vendors will receive identity cards featuring their name, Aadhaar number, and verification status. Vendors must display these cards prominently, and their records will be maintained meticulously at respective stations and trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

