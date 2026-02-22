Left Menu

Revamping Identities: New Names for Delhi's Metro Stations

The State Names Authority, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has renamed nine metro stations in Delhi. Reflecting local identity and cultural significance, the new names were selected after thorough deliberation. A total of 21 proposals were considered, with 12 names retained and others modified or renamed.

Among the updates, Prashant Vihar is now Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Jagatpur is Jagatpur-Wazirabad, and Derawal Nagar is Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar. The Authority has meticulously considered factors such as historical value and community recommendations in its final decisions.

Gupta emphasized that metro stations are emblematic of the cultural and social landscapes they inhabit, urging careful deliberation in naming processes. This will continue to be a practice in future naming considerations, ensuring decisions that resonate with public sentiment and local identity.

