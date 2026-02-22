Revamping Identities: New Names for Delhi's Metro Stations

The State Names Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced the renaming of nine metro stations in Delhi, aligning their identities with local sentiment and cultural significance. The decision was reached after examining 21 proposals, resulting in the retention of 12 original names and renaming or modifying the rest.

Among the updates, Prashant Vihar is now Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Jagatpur is Jagatpur-Wazirabad, and Derawal Nagar is Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar. The Authority has meticulously considered factors such as historical value and community recommendations in its final decisions.

Gupta emphasized that metro stations are emblematic of the cultural and social landscapes they inhabit, urging careful deliberation in naming processes. This will continue to be a practice in future naming considerations, ensuring decisions that resonate with public sentiment and local identity.

