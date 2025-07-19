Left Menu

Air Traffic Alert: Pakistan Closes Key Routes Temporarily

Pakistan aviation authorities have announced the closure of certain air traffic routes for two days next week due to unspecified operational reasons. The closure will affect routes in the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions between July 22 and 23, from 5:15 UTC to 8:15 UTC.

Pakistan's aviation authorities will temporarily close specific air traffic routes next week, citing unspecified operational reasons. The closure will span two days and affect flight operations significantly.

The Pakistan Airports Authority released a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), stating that selected routes would be unavailable on July 22 and 23 between 5:15 UTC and 8:15 UTC. The affected airspaces, including Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions, will be closed from ground level to unlimited altitude due to various operational concerns.

These issues could involve military activities, maintenance work, or airspace reconfiguration. The NOTAM also provided details about alternative routes to mitigate disruptions.

