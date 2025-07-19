Left Menu

China Sees a Dip in Foreign Direct Investment

Foreign direct investment in China reached 423.2 billion yuan from January to June, marking a 15.2% drop compared to the same period in 2024, according to the commerce ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:51 IST
China Sees a Dip in Foreign Direct Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China experienced a decline in foreign direct investment, amounting to 423.2 billion yuan from January to June this year. This figure represents a significant 15.2% decrease from the corresponding timeframe in the year 2024.

The drop in investment underscores challenges the Chinese economy faces amid global economic uncertainties. The commerce ministry announced these statistics, highlighting potential impacts on trade and economic growth.

With the current exchange rate, the investment during this period is valued at approximately $58.96 billion, reflecting fluctuations in the global market and foreign investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025