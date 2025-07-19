China Sees a Dip in Foreign Direct Investment
Foreign direct investment in China reached 423.2 billion yuan from January to June, marking a 15.2% drop compared to the same period in 2024, according to the commerce ministry.
The drop in investment underscores challenges the Chinese economy faces amid global economic uncertainties. The commerce ministry announced these statistics, highlighting potential impacts on trade and economic growth.
With the current exchange rate, the investment during this period is valued at approximately $58.96 billion, reflecting fluctuations in the global market and foreign investor sentiment.
