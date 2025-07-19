China Sees a Dip in Foreign Direct Investment

China experienced a decline in foreign direct investment, amounting to 423.2 billion yuan from January to June this year. This figure represents a significant 15.2% decrease from the corresponding timeframe in the year 2024.

The drop in investment underscores challenges the Chinese economy faces amid global economic uncertainties. The commerce ministry announced these statistics, highlighting potential impacts on trade and economic growth.

With the current exchange rate, the investment during this period is valued at approximately $58.96 billion, reflecting fluctuations in the global market and foreign investor sentiment.

