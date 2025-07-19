Left Menu

Russia Accused of Weaponizing Deportation of Ukrainians

Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of deporting Ukrainians into Georgia without proper documents. Many of these deportees are former prisoners stranded hundreds of miles from home. Ukraine urges Russia to send them directly to its border instead of Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:16 IST
Russia Accused of Weaponizing Deportation of Ukrainians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister has leveled serious accusations against Russia, alleging that Moscow is deporting Ukrainians into Georgia, leaving them stranded without necessary documentation. According to Minister Andrii Sybiha, Russia is increasing deportations across the southern frontier instead of directing them to Ukraine.

Russia's actions have been described as "weaponizing the deportation of Ukrainian citizens," with the situation exacerbated by a significant rise in deportation numbers since June. Many deportees, largely former prisoners, remain in a precarious position, unable to proceed with proper documentation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concern and assured that Ukrainian diplomats are arranging the transit of these citizens back to Ukraine. Despite the crisis, there has been no response from Moscow to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025