Ukraine's foreign minister has leveled serious accusations against Russia, alleging that Moscow is deporting Ukrainians into Georgia, leaving them stranded without necessary documentation. According to Minister Andrii Sybiha, Russia is increasing deportations across the southern frontier instead of directing them to Ukraine.

Russia's actions have been described as "weaponizing the deportation of Ukrainian citizens," with the situation exacerbated by a significant rise in deportation numbers since June. Many deportees, largely former prisoners, remain in a precarious position, unable to proceed with proper documentation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concern and assured that Ukrainian diplomats are arranging the transit of these citizens back to Ukraine. Despite the crisis, there has been no response from Moscow to these allegations.

