JK Cement Ltd Posts Significant Profit Surge Amid Expansion Plans

JK Cement Ltd has announced a robust financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, with a 75.4 percent surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 324.25 crore. This marks a substantial rise from Rs 184.82 crore in the same period the previous year.

The increased profitability was powered by a 19.4 percent increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs 3,352.53 crore. The company's total expenses rose by 13.2 percent to Rs 2,919.83 crore in the June quarter.

In its efforts to enhance capacity, JK Cement Ltd is set to invest Rs 195 crore in establishing a white cement-based wall putty plant in Rajasthan and expanding its grinding unit in Ujjain, which will raise the overall grey cement production capacity to 25.26 MTPA.