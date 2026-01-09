Left Menu

Political Clash Over Mid-Day Meal Scam Allegations in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra criticizes the BJP-led state government, claiming they fabricated a narrative to mislead the public and malign the bureaucracy amid accusations of a Mid-Day Meal scheme scam. He likens the situation to the 2G spectrum case and questions BJP's political tactics.

In a political confrontation, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra accused the BJP-led government of crafting a misleading narrative to smear the state bureaucracy amid allegations of a scam in the Mid-Day Meal scheme.

He stressed that payments were approved following thorough verifications by officials and decried the timing of the accusations as an attempt to deflect attention before the assembly session.

Dotasra argued that sensationalism weakens bureaucratic resolve, fearing officers might shy away from duty if unjustly targeted for political leverage.

