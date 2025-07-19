Massive Railway Revamp: Odisha's Impressive Transformation

Odisha's railway infrastructure is undergoing a significant transformation with projects valued at over Rs 80,000 crore currently in progress. The Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, announced a substantial increase in budget allocation, reaching Rs 10,599 crore for the 2025-26 period, a marked rise from previous allocations.

The state is seeing extensive redevelopment efforts, with 59 stations being upgraded at a cost of Rs 2,379 crore. In the past year alone, over Rs 25,000 crore has been earmarked for new projects, including multitracking and flyover works, signifying a notable advancement in the state's rail infrastructure.

This infrastructure boom includes significant renovations at Bhubaneswar station, under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme. Key improvements will offer enhanced amenities for travelers, including better access, executive lounges, and improved facilities for disabled individuals, alongside new commercial spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)