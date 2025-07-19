Left Menu

Massive Railway Revamp: Odisha's Impressive Transformation

Odisha is witnessing a railway transformation with projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore. A significant budget allocation has accelerated upgrades in infrastructure, including redeveloping 59 stations and Bhubaneswar's notable advancement under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme, improving facilities for passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:34 IST
Massive Railway Revamp: Odisha's Impressive Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's railway infrastructure is undergoing a significant transformation with projects valued at over Rs 80,000 crore currently in progress. The Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, announced a substantial increase in budget allocation, reaching Rs 10,599 crore for the 2025-26 period, a marked rise from previous allocations.

The state is seeing extensive redevelopment efforts, with 59 stations being upgraded at a cost of Rs 2,379 crore. In the past year alone, over Rs 25,000 crore has been earmarked for new projects, including multitracking and flyover works, signifying a notable advancement in the state's rail infrastructure.

This infrastructure boom includes significant renovations at Bhubaneswar station, under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme. Key improvements will offer enhanced amenities for travelers, including better access, executive lounges, and improved facilities for disabled individuals, alongside new commercial spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025