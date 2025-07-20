Left Menu

GCPL Aims High: Godrej Fab's Path to Rs 500 Crore and Beyond

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) plans to double its Godrej Fab liquid detergent business revenue to Rs 500 crore by FY26, focusing on rural expansion and premiumization. GCPL is also investing in new segments, including pet care, while reshaping categories like deodorants for sustained growth.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is ambitiously setting a target to double its revenue from the Godrej Fab liquid detergent line, aspiring to reach Rs 500 crore by fiscal year 2026. The company is making strides in expanding its rural market presence and refining its product portfolio for premiumization.

Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati highlights the company's focus on scaling up its deodorant segment and exploring global markets with innovative products. Sitapati underscores a strategic pivot towards investing in long-term brand equity rather than relying on discounts to drive sales.

GCPL's recent entry into the pet care industry through Godrej Ninja, alongside global expansion efforts, positions the company to capitalize on high-growth sectors. The company's strategic moves aim at structural improvements, despite challenges in existing businesses acquired from Raymond Consumer Care, such as Park Avenue and Kamasutra.

