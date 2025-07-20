Ashok Leyland's Drive to Electrify the Global Commercial Vehicle Industry

In response to seismic shifts in global and industry trends, Ashok Leyland gears up to be a leading name in the commercial vehicle landscape. Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja highlighted the company's commitment to electrification and alternative technologies such as LNG and hydrogen in its 2024-25 annual report.

Hinduja outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the transformation of the mobility and commercial vehicle sectors. This strategy includes strategic partnerships to integrate cutting-edge telematics and predictive analytics, aiming to enhance fleet management and customer experience in an increasingly digital age.

Focusing on international markets, particularly within the Middle East, Africa, and ASEAN territories, Ashok Leyland plans to capitalize on the economic growth and infrastructure development in these regions. The company is set to expand its product lineup to satisfy the rising demand for modern, reliable commercial vehicles.