Maharashtra's HSRPs: A 'Full Blown Scam' Amidst Compliance Issues

The Maharashtra government's mandate on High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) faces criticism from activists and former officials over installation malpractices. Despite an August 15 deadline, irregularities like wrong plate sizes and use of ordinary fixtures prevail, raising doubts about the initiative’s effectiveness in curbing vehicle theft.

Updated: 20-07-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:03 IST
The Maharashtra government faces scrutiny over its High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) initiative, with activists and former transport department officials highlighting significant violations in the installation process. Set to meet an August 15 deadline, the drive aims to deter vehicle theft but is riddled with issues undermining its goals.

Critics point out the use of ordinary nuts and bolts, incorrect plate sizes, and faded alphabets, all of which compromise security and functionality. Moreover, activists describe unauthorized methods that not only detract from the initiative's intent but also burden vehicle owners with additional costs.

The situation has prompted a strong response from the public, including complaints of overcharging and irregularities across retrofitting centers. Despite assurances from Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, questions linger about the government's enforcement capabilities and the initiative's overall impact on reducing vehicle theft.

