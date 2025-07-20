Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision on Barhni National Highway

A severe accident on the Barhni National Highway claimed the lives of two individuals, leaving five others injured. The collision, involving a car and a passenger-laden e-rickshaw, occurred on Sunday, according to police reports.

The e-rickshaw was en route to Shankarpur intersection when it was struck by a car traveling from Balrampur towards Barhni. The impact resulted in Mustafa, 45, dying on the spot, while Kalb Hussain, 70, passed away en route to the hospital.

Five individuals, including the e-rickshaw driver, are now hospitalized with injuries. Tulsipur's Police Circle Officer, Brij Nandan Rai, confirmed that the bodies have been dispatched for postmortem examinations and investigations continue. MLA Rakesh Yadav visited the affected families, calling for government compensation for those impacted.