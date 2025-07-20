Left Menu

Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives in Punjab

A fatal accident near Musahibpur village in Punjab, India, resulted in the deaths of a couple and serious injuries to their four-year-old son. The incident occurred when a truck hit their scooter. Police are pursuing the truck driver, who fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:21 IST
Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred near Musahibpur village in Punjab, claiming the lives of a local couple while their young son sustained severe injuries. The incident took place when a truck collided with their scooter.

The victims, Rakesh Kumar and his wife Jyoti, were traveling with their son, Krish, from Bhattian Rajputtan village to Pathankot when the accident happened, according to Mukerian SHO Joginder Singh.

The couple died instantly, while Krish was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian with serious injuries. The truck driver fled the scene, prompting a police investigation using CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and apprehend the suspect. A case is being registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025