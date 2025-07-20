Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives in Punjab

A tragic accident occurred near Musahibpur village in Punjab, claiming the lives of a local couple while their young son sustained severe injuries. The incident took place when a truck collided with their scooter.

The victims, Rakesh Kumar and his wife Jyoti, were traveling with their son, Krish, from Bhattian Rajputtan village to Pathankot when the accident happened, according to Mukerian SHO Joginder Singh.

The couple died instantly, while Krish was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian with serious injuries. The truck driver fled the scene, prompting a police investigation using CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and apprehend the suspect. A case is being registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)