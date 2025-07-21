AdvantageClub.ai: Revolutionizing Employee Engagement with AI

AdvantageClub.ai, the world's inaugural agentic AI platform specializing in employee experience, has achieved a major milestone by reaching 15 million users across the globe. The platform is now the leading choice for organizations eager to engage employees, customers, and partners alike.

Founded in 2016 by UCLA alumni Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, AdvantageClub.ai has rapidly expanded from 1 million to 15 million users by offering a robust, all-encompassing platform. It integrates key components like rewards and recognition, wellness programs, surveys, and loyalty initiatives to forge strong emotional ties within corporate ecosystems.

With a clientele featuring giants such as Concentrix, Tata Steel, and Air India, the platform supports over 1,000 companies in more than 100 countries. Bolstered by a recent $4 million funding round, AdvantageClub.ai is poised to enhance its AI capabilities and expand its reach, reflecting a shift in workplace culture toward personalized and impactful employee engagement.