ACC Ltd's Q1 Financial Gains: Cementing Success with Increased Profit and Revenue

ACC Ltd reported a 4.35% increase in net profit to Rs 375.42 crore for June 2025, driven by volume gains and operational efficiencies. Revenue rose 18% to Rs 6,035.11 crore. The company, now part of Adani Cement, highlighted significant growth in cement and ready mix concrete sales, alongside strong demand projections.
ACC Ltd, a leading cement manufacturer, announced a 4.35% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 375.42 crore for the June 2025 quarter, propelled by volume gains and operational efficiencies.
The company's revenue from operations surged 18% to Rs 6,035.11 crore, as per a regulatory filing, showcasing the impact of strategic integration under Adani Cement ownership.
Highlighting 'highest-ever volume in Q1 series,' ACC emphasized continued growth in the cement business and ready mix concrete, while projecting a robust demand outlook for FY26 driven by housing and infrastructure spending.
