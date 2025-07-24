AB Cotspin India's Ambitious Expansion: Doubling Spindle Capacity and Driving Green Manufacturing

AB Cotspin India, an integrated textile firm, has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan with an investment of up to Rs 1,500 crore to significantly enhance its manufacturing capacity. This major investment is slated to double the company's existing spindle capacity from 50,832 to approximately 250,832, reinforcing its commitment to scale and sustainability.

This expansion, aimed at capitalizing on growing demand, will be strategically facilitated through a blend of bank financing, internal accruals, and government incentives, as confirmed by the company's recent stock exchange filing. The project will see new facilities established across India, focusing on regions such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and is expected to come online within three years.

AB Cotspin emphasised its commitment to green manufacturing, integrating renewable energy solutions and resource optimization into the expansion plan. Deepak Garg, the Managing Director, highlighted the dual focus on increasing spindle capacity and sustainability, aimed at bolstering both its domestic and international market standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)