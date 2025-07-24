Left Menu

AB Cotspin India's Ambitious Expansion: Doubling Spindle Capacity and Driving Green Manufacturing

AB Cotspin India plans to invest up to Rs 1,500 crore, expanding its manufacturing capacity by adding 200,000 spindles. The expansion focuses on sustainable manufacturing and intends to strengthen its market position. It's funded through bank loans, internal accruals, and government incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:16 IST
AB Cotspin India's Ambitious Expansion: Doubling Spindle Capacity and Driving Green Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AB Cotspin India, an integrated textile firm, has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan with an investment of up to Rs 1,500 crore to significantly enhance its manufacturing capacity. This major investment is slated to double the company's existing spindle capacity from 50,832 to approximately 250,832, reinforcing its commitment to scale and sustainability.

This expansion, aimed at capitalizing on growing demand, will be strategically facilitated through a blend of bank financing, internal accruals, and government incentives, as confirmed by the company's recent stock exchange filing. The project will see new facilities established across India, focusing on regions such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and is expected to come online within three years.

AB Cotspin emphasised its commitment to green manufacturing, integrating renewable energy solutions and resource optimization into the expansion plan. Deepak Garg, the Managing Director, highlighted the dual focus on increasing spindle capacity and sustainability, aimed at bolstering both its domestic and international market standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

 India
2
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
3
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025