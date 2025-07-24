AB Cotspin India's Ambitious Expansion: Doubling Spindle Capacity and Driving Green Manufacturing
AB Cotspin India plans to invest up to Rs 1,500 crore, expanding its manufacturing capacity by adding 200,000 spindles. The expansion focuses on sustainable manufacturing and intends to strengthen its market position. It's funded through bank loans, internal accruals, and government incentives.
- Country:
- India
AB Cotspin India, an integrated textile firm, has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan with an investment of up to Rs 1,500 crore to significantly enhance its manufacturing capacity. This major investment is slated to double the company's existing spindle capacity from 50,832 to approximately 250,832, reinforcing its commitment to scale and sustainability.
This expansion, aimed at capitalizing on growing demand, will be strategically facilitated through a blend of bank financing, internal accruals, and government incentives, as confirmed by the company's recent stock exchange filing. The project will see new facilities established across India, focusing on regions such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and is expected to come online within three years.
AB Cotspin emphasised its commitment to green manufacturing, integrating renewable energy solutions and resource optimization into the expansion plan. Deepak Garg, the Managing Director, highlighted the dual focus on increasing spindle capacity and sustainability, aimed at bolstering both its domestic and international market standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Catalyzing India's Green Shift: A Look at the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025
India Powers Ahead: Renewable Energy Surges Towards 50% Milestone
IREDA Bonds Gain Tax-Free Status to Boost Renewable Energy Investments
IREDA Bonds Gain Tax-Exempt Status, Boosting Renewable Energy Investments
Bihar's Ambitious Renewable Energy Leap: A New Era of Investment and Employment