Maruti Suzuki: Fastest Growing SUV Exporter from India

Maruti Suzuki India has exported over 96,000 units in Q1 of this fiscal year, with its model Fronx reaching a milestone of 1 lakh exports. The company holds a 47% share in India's passenger vehicle exports and surpassed 3.3 lakh units for FY 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:17 IST
Maruti Suzuki India announced a significant achievement on Thursday, exporting over 96,000 units in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year. Among its range of vehicles, the model Fronx has emerged as the fastest-growing SUV from India, achieving exports of 1 lakh units.

The automotive giant commands a 47% share of India's passenger vehicle exports for the April-June quarter. Presently, it exports 17 different models to nearly 100 countries, with the export volumes in the fiscal year 2024-25 surpassing 3.3 lakh units, marking it as the highest-ever in company history.

Major export destinations include South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. The Fronx, exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility, reached the 1 lakh export milestone in just 25 months. Launched in April 2023, the vehicle's exports began to regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa in the same year, affirming a renewed international focus, according to Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

