Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

An urgent police operation in Maharashtra's Latur district led to the arrest of three men suspected of kidnapping a minor girl, authorities revealed on Thursday.

Upon receiving the complaint, officers immediately launched a search and coordinated with law enforcement in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, along with highway patrol units.

Thanks to these efforts, the suspects, Udgir residents Kalim Hakani Sheikh, Ashpak Karim Sheikh, and Bilal Khaled Qureshi, were intercepted with the victim at Gevrai in Beed, resulting in their swift arrest and the girl's rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)