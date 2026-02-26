State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh
The arrest of Congress youth wing activists by Delhi Police in Himachal Pradesh sparked outrage, with state leaders alleging illegal action and violation of state rights. Congress claimed these detentions aimed to suppress dissent against PM Modi's policies, labeling them as undemocratic. The incident raises questions of state jurisdiction and democratic rights.
In a dramatic turn of events, tensions flared between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh after the arrest of Congress youth activists by Delhi Police. The incident has been condemned by the Himachal Pradesh Congress, which accused the Delhi Police of illegal actions and infringing on the state's rights.
Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief, Vinay Kumar, accused the Modi government of stifling dissent and curbing democratic freedoms by silencing Youth Congress protests. He criticized the detention of activists as an attempt to intimidate those opposing the Prime Minister's policies.
Further allegations were leveled against the Modi government for undermining the Constitution and democracy. The Himachal Pradesh government insists on adherence to legal protocols, lodging a FIR against Delhi Police for not notifying local authorities prior to the arrests.
