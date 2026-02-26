Left Menu

State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

The arrest of Congress youth wing activists by Delhi Police in Himachal Pradesh sparked outrage, with state leaders alleging illegal action and violation of state rights. Congress claimed these detentions aimed to suppress dissent against PM Modi's policies, labeling them as undemocratic. The incident raises questions of state jurisdiction and democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:11 IST
State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, tensions flared between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh after the arrest of Congress youth activists by Delhi Police. The incident has been condemned by the Himachal Pradesh Congress, which accused the Delhi Police of illegal actions and infringing on the state's rights.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief, Vinay Kumar, accused the Modi government of stifling dissent and curbing democratic freedoms by silencing Youth Congress protests. He criticized the detention of activists as an attempt to intimidate those opposing the Prime Minister's policies.

Further allegations were leveled against the Modi government for undermining the Constitution and democracy. The Himachal Pradesh government insists on adherence to legal protocols, lodging a FIR against Delhi Police for not notifying local authorities prior to the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

 India
3
2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

 India
4
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026