Left Menu

Sterling Falters Amid Economic Concerns and Tax Hike Risks

Sterling's recent gains faded due to economic worries in the UK and potential tax hikes, though U.S. trade progress spurred risk assets. UK PMI data revealed weak business activity and job cuts, heightening speculation of a Bank of England rate cut. The pound weakened against the euro, affected by borrowing pressures and tax concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:15 IST
Sterling Falters Amid Economic Concerns and Tax Hike Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling was poised to break a three-day winning streak against the dollar on Thursday, influenced by uncertainties surrounding the UK economy and looming tax hikes.

While progress in U.S. trade talks reduced investor fears of a global trade war, boosting risk assets and the pound earlier this week, concerning UK PMI data revealed weak business activity for July with employers slashing jobs at the fastest pace in five months, according to a survey. Such figures have fueled speculation about a possible Bank of England interest rate cut next month, with markets now pricing in an 80% chance of a rate cut in August and two easing measures by the end of the year.

The pound declined by 0.28% to $1.3544 after hitting a two-week high at $1.3588 early in the session. The dollar strengthened against the euro and yen following progress in trade discussions. Sterling weakened against the euro, which dropped 0.16% to 86.81 pence after it hit its highest level since April 11. The rate difference between the UK and the euro area has influenced the currency cross, with markets anticipating a European Central Bank terminal rate reduction and a significant rate cut by the Bank of England by next year-end. Concerns over public finances and potential tax hikes weigh heavily on the pound, noted Matthew Ryan from global financial services firm Ebury, as June's government borrowing data underscored fiscal strains with a higher-than-expected borrowing figure of £20.68 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

 India
2
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
3
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025