Tragic Plane Crash in Russia's Far East

A tragic plane crash occurred in Russia's far east involving a Russian Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft. According to reports, the crash resulted in the deaths of all 50 passengers onboard.

The unfortunate incident also involved a Chinese national, as reported by China's state-run news agency Xinhua. The crash has raised concerns over passenger safety and led to a thorough investigation by Russian authorities.

Emergency services are currently working at the crash site to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.