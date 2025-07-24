Tragic Plane Crash in Russia's Far East
A Russian Antonov An-24 passenger plane crashed in Russia's far east, reportedly killing all 50 passengers onboard, including a Chinese national, according to Xinhua. Emergency services are investigating the devastating incident.
A tragic plane crash occurred in Russia's far east involving a Russian Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft. According to reports, the crash resulted in the deaths of all 50 passengers onboard.
The unfortunate incident also involved a Chinese national, as reported by China's state-run news agency Xinhua. The crash has raised concerns over passenger safety and led to a thorough investigation by Russian authorities.
Emergency services are currently working at the crash site to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.
