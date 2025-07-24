Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Boon for Agri, Textiles, and More

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) grants extensive duty-free access to Indian agricultural, marine, and textile products, aiming for significant export growth. Key provisions streamline market entry, benefiting various Indian sectors without compromising sensitive markets like dairy. This historic FTA opens new avenues in engineering, electronics, and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:24 IST
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Boon for Agri, Textiles, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, India and the UK have inked the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), significantly boosting Indian exports with duty-free access to a wide range of products. This FTA, expected to enhance agri, textile, and engineering exports, promises substantial economic growth for both nations.

A major highlight of the agreement is the elimination of UK tariffs on over 95% of agricultural and processed food products from India. This includes fruits, vegetables, cereals, spices, and seafood, aligning with India's USD 100 billion agri-export target by 2030. Moreover, the zero-duty access extends to textiles, engineering, electronics, and services, positioning India as a competitive player in the UK market.

This strategic pact also introduces groundbreaking measures such as a unique Innovation chapter, fostering joint technological cooperation. The FTA enhances job mobility for Indian professionals and lowers technical trade barriers, while sensitive sectors like dairy remain protected to safeguard domestic interests.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025