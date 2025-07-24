Weaving Prosperity: Manipur's Silk Road to Economic Growth

Manipur's sericulture sector is under the spotlight as Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla pushes for accelerated initiatives to enhance its contribution to the state's economy. Bhalla chaired a review meeting to discuss key developments and strategies in silk production and related activities.

During the briefing, Director of Sericulture Robertson Asem outlined various aspects, including raw silk distribution, plantation activities, and the current state of government-managed sericulture farms. Asem also highlighted the progress of the Eri Spun Silk Mill, an under-construction facility with potential to boost local silk production and create job opportunities.

The Governor called on the officials to intensify their efforts, urging them to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of sericulture projects. Various government schemes aimed at enhancing this sector's growth were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)