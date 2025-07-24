Left Menu

Weaving Prosperity: Manipur's Silk Road to Economic Growth

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla stressed the importance of enhancing sericulture initiatives to boost the state's economy. During a review meeting, detailed updates on silk production and related infrastructure were shared, from plantation activities to market linkages. The Governor urged officers to accelerate implementation and monitoring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:27 IST
Weaving Prosperity: Manipur's Silk Road to Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's sericulture sector is under the spotlight as Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla pushes for accelerated initiatives to enhance its contribution to the state's economy. Bhalla chaired a review meeting to discuss key developments and strategies in silk production and related activities.

During the briefing, Director of Sericulture Robertson Asem outlined various aspects, including raw silk distribution, plantation activities, and the current state of government-managed sericulture farms. Asem also highlighted the progress of the Eri Spun Silk Mill, an under-construction facility with potential to boost local silk production and create job opportunities.

The Governor called on the officials to intensify their efforts, urging them to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of sericulture projects. Various government schemes aimed at enhancing this sector's growth were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025