India's Employment Surge: Record Growth and a Fair Picture

India's employment landscape has witnessed remarkable growth, as the number of employed individuals increased from 47.5 crore in 2017-18 to 64.33 crore in 2023-24, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje disclosed in Lok Sabha on Thursday, citing data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Addressing concerns over the accuracy of jobless data, the labour ministry defended the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), highlighting its global recognition and robust statistical framework. The PLFS, employing a comprehensive sampling framework, offers a consistent snapshot of both rural and urban employment dynamics.

Key indicators such as the Labour Force Participation Rate and Worker Population Ratio have climbed significantly during this period, while the Unemployment Rate has notably decreased. These positive trends reinforce a narrative of enhanced workforce absorption and counter claims of widespread youth disengagement.

