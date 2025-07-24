Left Menu

India's Employment Surge: Record Growth and a Fair Picture

India's employment has seen a significant surge, with employed individuals rising from 47.5 crore in 2017-18 to 64.33 crore in 2023-24. The Labour Force Participation Rate and Worker Population Ratio have grown, while unemployment rates have declined. The Periodic Labour Force Survey is a robust data source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:42 IST
India's Employment Surge: Record Growth and a Fair Picture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's employment landscape has witnessed remarkable growth, as the number of employed individuals increased from 47.5 crore in 2017-18 to 64.33 crore in 2023-24, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje disclosed in Lok Sabha on Thursday, citing data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Addressing concerns over the accuracy of jobless data, the labour ministry defended the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), highlighting its global recognition and robust statistical framework. The PLFS, employing a comprehensive sampling framework, offers a consistent snapshot of both rural and urban employment dynamics.

Key indicators such as the Labour Force Participation Rate and Worker Population Ratio have climbed significantly during this period, while the Unemployment Rate has notably decreased. These positive trends reinforce a narrative of enhanced workforce absorption and counter claims of widespread youth disengagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025