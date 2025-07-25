Sanjay Malhotra Highlights FTA Benefits Amidst Decline of Multilateralism

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has expressed optimism over the newly signed free trade agreement between India and the UK, citing its potential advantages for India's manufacturing and service sectors.

He highlighted the growing importance of bilateral agreements as multilateralism wanes, with ongoing negotiations reflecting this shift.

Malhotra also commented on cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the consideration of the Reserve Bank's concerns and the sustenance of the US dollar as a central currency.

