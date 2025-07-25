Sanjay Malhotra Highlights FTA Benefits Amidst Decline of Multilateralism
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra praised the India-UK free trade agreement, emphasizing its potential to benefit various sectors of the Indian economy. He noted that while multilateralism is waning, similar pacts are essential. Additionally, Malhotra supports cryptocurrency regulation considerations and underscores the enduring role of the US dollar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has expressed optimism over the newly signed free trade agreement between India and the UK, citing its potential advantages for India's manufacturing and service sectors.
He highlighted the growing importance of bilateral agreements as multilateralism wanes, with ongoing negotiations reflecting this shift.
Malhotra also commented on cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the consideration of the Reserve Bank's concerns and the sustenance of the US dollar as a central currency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement