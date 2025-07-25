India-UK Free Trade: Boosting E-commerce with Lenient Rules of Origin

India's e-commerce sector is expected to see a significant boost following a new free trade agreement with the UK, which exempts shipments worth less than 1,000 pounds from origin documentation requirements.

The agreement, signed in London, incorporates rules of origin norms that prevent the re-export of third-country goods simply by labeling them, ensuring genuine value addition. These measures will aid in curbing the dumping of goods and reinforce trade authenticity.

Furthermore, Indian exporters will benefit from the option to self-certify the origin of products, cutting down on compliance costs and bureaucratic hurdles, while UK importers can use their existing knowledge to reduce certification burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)