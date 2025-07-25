Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade: Boosting E-commerce with Lenient Rules of Origin

India's e-commerce exports to the UK are set to benefit from a free trade agreement's rules of origin, exempting consignments under 1,000 pounds from origin documentation. The agreement includes procedures to prevent product circumvention and allows self-certification to reduce time and cost for exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:31 IST
  • India

India's e-commerce sector is expected to see a significant boost following a new free trade agreement with the UK, which exempts shipments worth less than 1,000 pounds from origin documentation requirements.

The agreement, signed in London, incorporates rules of origin norms that prevent the re-export of third-country goods simply by labeling them, ensuring genuine value addition. These measures will aid in curbing the dumping of goods and reinforce trade authenticity.

Furthermore, Indian exporters will benefit from the option to self-certify the origin of products, cutting down on compliance costs and bureaucratic hurdles, while UK importers can use their existing knowledge to reduce certification burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

