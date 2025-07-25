ITC Ltd Eyes Long-Term Growth in FMCG Amid Economic Challenges
ITC Ltd's Chairman, Sanjiv Puri, expressed optimism about the FMCG business’s long-term growth despite economic challenges. The company is leveraging capital efficiency and digital transformation to navigate current market dynamics, aiming to sustainably increase margins and enhance its product mix for better realizations.
- Country:
- India
ITC Ltd, under the leadership of Chairman Sanjiv Puri, remains positive about the future growth and profitability of its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, despite facing macroeconomic challenges.
Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting, Puri highlighted that ITC's FMCG business has reached considerable scale, with a market potential of about Rs 5 lakh crore. Key to this growth has been capital-efficient strategies and leveraging ITC's institutional strengths.
While acknowledging global inflation and climate-related food price pressures, Puri noted signs of recovery in rural demand. ITC is addressing market hurdles through internal efficiency improvements and strategic pricing, aiming for margin increases of 80 to 100 basis points annually. Digital channels now play a crucial role, contributing 31% to FMCG sales, signaling a robust portfolio build-up for future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HCLTech bags 10-year digital transformation deal from Dunedin City Council
PRSI Kolkata Elects New Leadership, Commits to Digital Transformation
West Bengal Post Offices Embrace Digital Transformation with APT Launch
Webomindapps: Pioneering Digital Transformations Globally
Tata Technologies Posts Robust Q1 Growth Amid Digital Transformation