India's Semiconductor Surge: Pioneering the Global Chip Design Landscape

India is emerging as a major player in the global semiconductor industry, leveraging its massive talent pool to build a complete ecosystem. Government initiatives and collaboration with universities and industry leaders are key to boosting chip design and manufacturing, aiming for a self-reliant semiconductor future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is rapidly positioning itself as a formidable force in the global semiconductor arena, as nearly 20% of the world's chip design engineers call the country home. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, informed the Lok Sabha that the government is actively fostering the groundwork for a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem within the nation.

Prominent semiconductor firms have already set up chip design and research centers across India, unveiling innovations like a 3nm chip designed locally. These advancements demonstrate the technical prowess of Indian engineers and underscore the strategic importance of the country's design centers in the global semiconductor market.

In a bid to advance semiconductor chip design talent, the government has initiated various programs, including updated VLSI Design and Technology curricula from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), with aims to develop 85,000 skilled workers in the sector. Additionally, collaborations with industry and academic institutions such as Lam Research, IBM, and Purdue University are underway.

