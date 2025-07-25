Govt Expands GeM Access for MSEs, Startups, Women and Marginalized Sellers

In a determined push to democratize public procurement and create an inclusive business ecosystem, the Government of India has introduced a host of reforms and incentives to enhance the participation of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), startups, women entrepreneurs, and marginalized sellers, such as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The information was shared in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, on July 25, 2025.

These strategic interventions not only align with India’s Make in India and Vocal for Local missions but also reaffirm the government's intent to make public procurement inclusive, transparent, and cost-effective.

Marketplace Enhancements for Inclusive Commerce

The GeM platform now features custom filters and icons in the product catalogue to highlight items sold by MSMEs, Startups, Women entrepreneurs, and SC/ST-owned enterprises. These visual cues are particularly effective in Direct Purchase and L1 (lowest bidder) modes of procurement, allowing government buyers to easily identify and prioritize purchases from underrepresented seller categories.

This tool not only simplifies compliance with the Public Procurement Policy for MSEs (2012) but also actively supports supplier diversity in public contracts.

Reduced Entry Barriers for Small and Local Businesses

In a move to make procurement more accessible for small businesses, the government has:

Reduced Vendor Assessment Fees for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Waived caution money requirements for key seller categories

Simplified registration via Application Programming Interface (API) integration with the Udyam MSME database, enabling 2-step auto-registration

These measures collectively lower the cost of entry and procedural burden for new sellers, especially those with limited administrative capacity.

Strengthening Forward Market Linkages

The Government has opened 8 GeM Outlet Stores under the #VocalforLocal initiative, specifically tailored to promote:

Women entrepreneurs

Startups

Self Help Groups (SHGs)

Weavers, artisans , and One District One Product (ODOP) vendors

Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs)

These physical and digital outlets are designed to showcase indigenous, locally sourced, and regionally significant products, linking them directly with government procurement.

Capacity Building through Strategic Collaborations

To ensure sustained seller participation, GeM has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key ecosystem players, including:

Laghu Udyog Bharati

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry Ladies Organization (FICCI-FLO)

Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

These partnerships facilitate community engagement, awareness building, and capacity development, especially in tier-2 and rural geographies.

In addition, GeM has been actively involved in trade expos, roadshows, and national exhibitions hosted by entities such as India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) to boost seller visibility.

Focus on Immersive Onboarding and Seller Stories

To strengthen user engagement, GeM has emphasized immersive onboarding support—guiding sellers from registration to product catalogue uploads. The platform has also curated catalogue success stories to build credibility and inspire prospective sellers, especially from emerging segments and marginalized communities.

Boosting SC/ST Participation in Public Procurement

In line with its commitment to social equity, GeM provides dedicated catalogue filters for SC/ST entrepreneurs, ensuring their offerings are visible to government buyers. This facilitates greater compliance with the Public Procurement Policy and fosters equitable opportunity within the ecosystem.

Independent Study by IIT Delhi Validates Impact

A study conducted by IIT Delhi during FY 2023–24 has evaluated the economic and social outcomes of GeM’s initiatives. Key findings include:

1. Economic Growth:

Sellers reported reduced procurement costs , particularly on transportation and advertising

Buyers found GeM to be cost-effective and transparent, enhancing procurement efficiency

2. Inclusivity:

GeM is seen as strongly aligned with Make in India , creating space for women, startups, and SC/ST entrepreneurs

Stakeholders lauded the platform’s inclusive procurement environment

3. Market Access:

Notable growth in participation from MSEs, startups, and marginalized sellers

Platform simplification and visibility tools enabled equal opportunity and ease of doing business

Looking Ahead: Empowering India’s Grassroots Economy

GeM’s continued evolution as a national public procurement platform is not only boosting procurement efficiency but also transforming the economic prospects of historically underserved communities. As the government deepens its support for grassroots enterprises, GeM is emerging as a vital pillar of economic empowerment, gender parity, and local industrial development.