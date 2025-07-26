India's Economic Strategy: Balancing Growth and Global Relations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored India's focus on sustaining growth despite global uncertainties, pointing to rising public capital expenditure as a key economic driver.

The minister, speaking at a book release, highlighted the crucial role of foreign direct investment policies and state competition in attracting investment.

She also addressed improving trade relations, noting recent agreements with countries like Australia and the UK, while cautiously optimistic about progress with China following a recent diplomatic visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)