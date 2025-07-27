Israeli Military Announces Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

In a significant move addressing humanitarian concerns, the Israeli military announced a daily pause in activities within three targeted regions of Gaza, starting Sunday.

The areas of Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City will observe a cessation of military operations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., aimed at reducing the humanitarian strain on the Palestinian enclave.

Furthermore, the military has established secure routes operational from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., designed to facilitate movement and support within the region.

