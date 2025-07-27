Israeli Military Announces Humanitarian Pause in Gaza
The Israeli military has decided to pause its activities in three areas of Gaza, intending to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. These pauses will occur daily in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with secure routes available from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In a significant move addressing humanitarian concerns, the Israeli military announced a daily pause in activities within three targeted regions of Gaza, starting Sunday.
The areas of Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City will observe a cessation of military operations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., aimed at reducing the humanitarian strain on the Palestinian enclave.
Furthermore, the military has established secure routes operational from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., designed to facilitate movement and support within the region.
