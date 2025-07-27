Left Menu

Harnessing the Potential: India's Chemical Exports Poised for Growth Post UK Trade Deal

The India-UK free trade agreement is set to boost India's chemical exports, with specific product categories receiving duty-free access to Britain. CHEMEXCIL expects a 30-40% increase in chemical exports, capitalizing on tariff eliminations, improved competitiveness, and smoother market entry for Indian exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:55 IST
Harnessing the Potential: India's Chemical Exports Poised for Growth Post UK Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent free trade agreement between India and the UK is expected to significantly enhance India's chemical exports, according to CHEMEXCIL. Over a thousand product categories will now enjoy duty-free access to the UK market, promising substantial growth for Indian exporters.

Under this trade pact, essential product lines such as organic chemicals, agrochemicals, cosmetics, and petrochemicals will benefit from zero-duty tariffs. This development is pivotal, given the chemical sector's 12.4% share of the trade agreement's total tariff lines, marking it as a major beneficiary.

CHEMEXCIL Chairman Satish Wagh projects a 30-40% surge in exports, potentially ascending to between USD 650 million and USD 750 million by 2025-26. This anticipated growth is expected to be driven by tariff reductions, enhanced competitiveness, and improved access to the UK market, fostering deeper bilateral trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025