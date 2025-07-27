Nestle India: Driving Growth in a Stable Market

Nestle India is poised to be a pivotal growth engine for the global FMCG giant Nestle SA, according to Suresh Narayanan, the outgoing Chairman and Managing Director. Amid India's political and economic stability, coupled with high brand resonance, Nestle plans to significantly enhance its market presence.

Having rebounded from the infamous Maggi crisis in 2015, Nestle India is focusing on capacity-building, product innovation, sales expansion, and digitalization. The company aims for a robust double-digit growth trajectory by 2030, supported by increased investments and a commitment to serving India's expansive consumer base.

Nestle foresees a larger and more impactful presence, with substantial investments in rural penetration and premium product segments. The Swiss-based firm is also set to expand its manufacturing capabilities, preparing to operationalize its tenth factory in Odisha, further capitalizing on India's promising growth landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)