Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident Claims Lives in Pakistan

A bus accident in Pakistan's Chakwal district claimed at least ten lives and injured over two dozen people. The tragedy occurred on the M-2 motorway as the bus veered off after a tyre burst. Emergency services reported that the deceased included the bus driver and four children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:53 IST
A tragic bus accident in Pakistan resulted in the death of at least ten people, with over two dozen injured, according to local officials.

The incident occurred on the M-2 motorway as a bus carrying 40 passengers from Islamabad to Lahore fell into a ditch near Balkassar in Chakwal district, Punjab. The emergency services spokesperson confirmed that a burst tyre caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to overturn.

Rescue operations revealed that eight lives were lost at the scene, two more succumbed at the hospital, including the driver, while notable injury was reported for Emy Dela Cruz from the Philippines. The tragedy highlights ongoing issues of reckless driving and poor road conditions in Pakistan. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has called for exemplary medical treatment for the injured.

