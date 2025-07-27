Tragic Boat Accident in Niger State: Overloading Suspected as Cause

A tragic boat accident in Niger State, Nigeria, has left at least 13 people dead, with many more missing, as reported by local authorities. The wooden boat, carrying around 100 passengers, capsized on Saturday while en route to a local market.

Yusuf Lemu from the Niger State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that 26 people were rescued, predominantly women and children. Local officials suspect that the cause of the accident was due to overloading, though the exact circumstances are still under investigation.

This incident marks another in a series of boat accidents in the region known for its hydroelectric dams. Rescue operations were temporarily suspended to allow for traditional rituals at the river, aimed at ensuring the safety of ongoing rescue efforts.

