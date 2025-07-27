Left Menu

Tragic Boat Accident in Niger State: Overloading Suspected as Cause

A boat with approximately 100 passengers capsized in Niger state, Nigeria, resulting in at least 13 fatalities and several missing people. Overloading is suspected as the cause. Rescue efforts were briefly halted for river rituals. Boat accidents are common in the area, home to major hydroelectric dams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maiduguri | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:20 IST
Tragic Boat Accident in Niger State: Overloading Suspected as Cause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A tragic boat accident in Niger State, Nigeria, has left at least 13 people dead, with many more missing, as reported by local authorities. The wooden boat, carrying around 100 passengers, capsized on Saturday while en route to a local market.

Yusuf Lemu from the Niger State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that 26 people were rescued, predominantly women and children. Local officials suspect that the cause of the accident was due to overloading, though the exact circumstances are still under investigation.

This incident marks another in a series of boat accidents in the region known for its hydroelectric dams. Rescue operations were temporarily suspended to allow for traditional rituals at the river, aimed at ensuring the safety of ongoing rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025