Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany
A landslide, caused by heavy rainfall, derailed a regional train in southern Germany, resulting in three deaths and 41 injuries. The train was carrying over 100 passengers when the accident occurred near Riedlingen. The landslide was likely triggered by overflow from nearby downpours, with no evidence of external factors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A deadly landslide triggered by intense rainfall derailed a regional train in southern Germany, claiming the lives of three and injuring 41 others. The tragic accident unfolded near Riedlingen, roughly 158 kilometres west of Munich.
The Deutsche Bahn train was carrying over 100 passengers when the landslide caused at least two carriages to leave the tracks on Sunday evening. Among those killed were the train driver, another employee, and a passenger.
Authorities have attributed the landslide to an overflowing sewage shaft caused by the downpours. Police have ruled out any evidence of external interference in the incident.
